Chrome Book To Go program to increase digital access at Colorado Springs libraries

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak Library District has launched a program for its users to check out Chrome Books for extended periods of time.

The Chrome Book To Go program allows those with a library card to check out a Chrome Book from any branch of the library district for up to three weeks.

This program is part of PPLD's effort to expand what it calls digital equity, providing even more people with access to the Internet. With the high cost of purchasing a home computer, the library says the Chrome Book To Go program now opens up the doors for those who need a computer to complete certain tasks you can't do on a cell phone.

"It's a great opportunity if you're working from home, you need to work on a resume, you're a student, so there's a lot of things built in, the capabilities, that a person could use these for,"

If you do check out a Chrome Book from the library, you will need to return it by its due date, or you will be charged a late fee of up to twenty dollars.

If the Chrome Book is more than three days late the library will remotely lock the device and you won't be able to use it anymore. But as long as you return the device undamaged, the library says it will waive the late fee.

WATCH: DOUBLING WIFI USER CAPACITY FOR PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT

Faster Wi-Fi speeds to some Pikes Peak Library District locations

In August, the Pikes Peak Library District announced it had received another donation from Comcast to increase Wi-Fi access and speeds at various libraries across Colorado Springs. In August, the Penrose, Ruth Holley, East, and Library 21-c received improvements that were said to double the library district's ability to handle users during peak hours of internet use.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.