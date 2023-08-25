Pikes Peak Library District receives a donation that should double the Wi-Fi user capacity

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Faster Wi-Fi is coming to some libraries in the Pikes Peak Library District.

The four library locations below will be receiving the upgrade:



Penrose

Ruth Holley

East

Library 21-c

This comes as the PPLD is working to improve digital equity.

The improved Wi-Fi also comes in partnership with Comcast in the network provider's effort to contribute to communities that lack access to reliable internet. This is not the first time Comcast has improved Wi-Fi zones around the City of Colorado Springs.

"This was Comcast's effort to really try to increase digital equity in those neighborhoods to allow people who don't have that home internet access to go to places where they could access free public Wi-Fi," says Lance James, Exec Director of PPLD Foundation

The PPLD says that the improvements double the library's capacity to handle users during peak hours of internet use.

In February of 2023, the Pueblo City-County Library received a $500,000 grant from the federal government to buy nearly 500 laptops, 100 iPads, and more digital access devices to increase digital equity in Pueblo.

