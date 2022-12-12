"Christmas Unlimited" collecting toy donations ahead of holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christmas Unlimited has been providing toys to kids in the Pikes Peak region during the holidays for nearly one hundred years.

In its 99th year, the local non-profit is expecting to serve a record number of kids because of difficult economic times.

As the holiday is quickly approaching, the non-profit is asking for the community's help to make sure every kid has a toy this year. The non-profit is estimating nearly 9,000 kids will need a gift.

"We're in real big need of toys," Mike Tapia, Executive Director of Christmas Unlimited said, "there has been a major shortage due to economics out there, high prices out there, and we're asking the community as they always do to support us."

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so at Christmas Unlimited's headquarters (2204 E Boulder St. Colorado Springs, CO 80909) or any Colorado Springs Fire Station.

Donations will also be accepted at 16 Safeway stores in the pikes peak region including stores in Monument, Falcon, and Woodland Park.

For a list of toys being accepted and more details to drop off your donations click here: Christmas Unlimited.

