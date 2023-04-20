Chiles begin to enter the dirt in southern Colorado, some concerned about the season ahead

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — Chile pepper season is starting in Pueblo County, but one farmer says there are going to be challenges this season.

Wednesday, News5's Carl Winder stopped by Milberger Farms as they were beginning to plant chile seeds.

One of the farmers informed us that the lower-than-average snowpack is impacting the crops they plant and put their primary focus into.

As of mid-March, Colorado's snowpack was on pace to break records with much of the state seeing above-normal snowpack. The Arkansas Basin however has seen the lowest snowpack all season.

In our most recent April 19th update, the Arkansas River Basin sat at 78% of the median snowpack for 2023. The concern is that by mid-April snowmelt outpaces snowfall posing the potential risk for drought.

Dalton Milberger says more water will be budgeted toward its popular crops like peppers and sweet corn instead of alfalfa and pinto beans. He also says if the conditions stay the course pepper season could be shorter this year.

"It means they gotta come and visit us maybe a little earlier than the end of October, because there probably won't be chile around that time because of the lack of water we won't be able to maintain through the end of the season," said Milberger.

Milberger expects Pueblo Peppers to be sold across Colorado by mid-July.

