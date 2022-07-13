Watch Now
Child's death at Love's Truck Stop in Fountain under investigation

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 13, 2022
FOUNTAIN — The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirms they were called to the Love's Truck Stop in Fountain, Colorado on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old child.

Medics were first called to the location off of I-25 just after midnight for a child in distress.

Fountain Police have taken over the investigation into the incident.

The coroner's office has conducted an autopsy, but results are still pending.

News5 is working to gather more information about the investigation.

