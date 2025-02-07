Children's Hospital Colorado's 'True Center for Gender Diversity' stops gender-affirming medications

COLORADO — Children's Hospital Colorado is modifying their model of care for providing what they call "puberty blockers and other hormone-based gender-affirming care treatments."

The hospital says its because of a recent executive order issued by the White House.

The executive order threatens the hospital's ability to receive federal healthcare funding that supports providing gender-affirming care, as well as the care of the hundreds of thousands of patients that they serve.

Officials say the hospital will continue to provide care for patients through behavioral health and supportive care services once approved prescriptions for current patients expire.

