Children's Hospital Colorado in need of Isolettes for babies in the NICU

COLORADO SPRINGS — Babies who are in intensive care need your help. Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs needs at least 25 Isolettes for their babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Isolettes cover the babies cribs to protect them from dust, moisture and noise that can startle them at a young age. Staff at Children's Hospital say the Isolettes allow them to more easily adjust to life outside of the womb.

"The important part is to create normalization within the NICU environment and ICU environment and try to bring some joy to the family," said Erin Havrilla with Children's Hospital Colorado. "So, why we're reaching out to our community partners is just that."

Children's Hospital says you can either donate money to help purchase Isolettes, or you can ask for schematics from the hospital to make one. To contact them, visit Children's Hospital Colorado's website.

