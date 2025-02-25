Children's Hospital Colorado hosting mental health town hall Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children's Hospital Colorado is hosting a mental health town hall for parents and caregivers on Wednesday.

Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General reported 48% of parents said on most days, their stress was overwhleming. That's why Children's Hospital Colorado is aiming to address this issue.

Children's Hospital Colorado says they launched a mental health state of emergency in 2021 and has since been committed to hosting town halls for parents, caregivers and teachers to answer their questions.

The town halls aims to connect families with clinical experts, according to Children's Hospital Colorado. At the town hall, three Children’s Hospital Colorado providers will be discussing the following:



why parenting is hard, how stress impacts parents’ wellbeing and tips for taking care of ourselves

importance of parent distress tolerance and strategies to help with in-the-moment parenting stress

how to initiate brave, honest conversations about mental health, suicidality, anxiety and stress management with children

how to choose coping strategies that fit into daily life and are based on individual values

The town hall will be held online at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. To register, click here.

___





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.