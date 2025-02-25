Children's Hospital Colorado hosting mental health town hall Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children's Hospital Colorado is hosting a mental health town hall for parents and caregivers on Wednesday.
Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General reported 48% of parents said on most days, their stress was overwhleming. That's why Children's Hospital Colorado is aiming to address this issue.
Children's Hospital Colorado says they launched a mental health state of emergency in 2021 and has since been committed to hosting town halls for parents, caregivers and teachers to answer their questions.
The town halls aims to connect families with clinical experts, according to Children's Hospital Colorado. At the town hall, three Children’s Hospital Colorado providers will be discussing the following:
- why parenting is hard, how stress impacts parents’ wellbeing and tips for taking care of ourselves
- importance of parent distress tolerance and strategies to help with in-the-moment parenting stress
- how to initiate brave, honest conversations about mental health, suicidality, anxiety and stress management with children
- how to choose coping strategies that fit into daily life and are based on individual values
The town hall will be held online at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. To register, click here.
