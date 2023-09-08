Children's clothes, strollers, and highchairs are discounted at Just Between Friends sale

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Just Between Friends sale is back at the Colorado Springs event center this weekend. From Thursday through Sunday, people can shop for clothes in sizes ranging from infants to teenagers. Just Between Friends Colorado Springs works with more than 400 local families to help them sell outgrown children's items.

Hundreds of families went to the sale on Thursday to buy items for kids at a cheaper price.

Dawn Escarcega is the owner and event coordinator for Just Between Friends in Colorado Springs. Escarcega said this sale helps many local families resell their children's used items.

“So everything in the building is from local families who don't need those items anymore so they bring them into us and we help sell them, they make a little bit of extra money,” Escarcega said.

It also saves money for people buying the items. Everything at the sale is between 50 to 90% off the retail price. Families came from as far as Manitou Springs and Woodland Park to get clothes, strollers, and bibs for their children at cheaper prices. Many of the parents said because young kids grow so fast, they are constantly having to buy new clothes, which can get expensive.

“This is going to be very helpful,” Fasullo said.

Shannon Fasullo is mom to one-month-old baby Jackson. She said baby items are not cheap.

“I have been living off donations from catholic charities and from other places that have been kind enough to supply things like my stroller and car seat,” Fasullo said.

Fasullo has been wanting to buy a rocker seat for baby jackson, but was waiting for a better price.

“I actually found one and it was only 18 bucks, which is exactly what I was looking for,” Fasullo said.

Fasullo said the ones she saw at retail stores were a lot more expensive.

“Honestly the one I picked out would be like 50 to 60 dollars,” Fasullo said.

Baby Jackson is not Fasullo first born. She said since she raised her daughter the cost of baby stuff has really increased.

“I am 23 years old. It was a lot earlier to buy things for her than it is to buy things for my son Jackson because of inflation and prices. It is just ridiculous to be able to survive now,” Fasullo said.

Another shopper at the sale was Jessica Van Camp.

“I love it and I am coming black all the time, I was able to get stuff for next year, Christmas, and my wallet is not broken,” Van Camp said.

Van Camp said because children's clothes and toys are so expensive she is buying Christmas gifts and clothes for her son to grow into, now.

“You're like okay, if I can just get to this sale, then I can make it through Christmas. For people who can't afford Christmas this is great because things are not that expensive. we just spent 40 bucks on four different Christmas gifts at this point,” Van Camp said.

Van Camp has a two-year-old son. she used to be hesitant buying used items, but now it's the smarter option.

“Kids make stains, so the slightly used items do not bother me anymore, kids are dirty, but the quality (of the items at the sale) is really good,” Van Camp said.

Escarcega said they do quality checks and recall inspections on all the items. She said most shoppers are looking for baby items, one of those being strollers. Buying a brand-new stroller can cost hundreds of dollars, at the sale they have some for as low as 25$. On Saturday, almost every item will be 50% off the already discounted price. The sale is going till Sunday.

