Person taken to Children's Hospital after an apartment complex shooting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person was taken to Children's Hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened at the Heritage at Hidden Creek apartment complex on Loma Vista Pt. located near the intersection of N. Union Blvd. and Vickers Dr. At this time, it is unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Police did not have an update on the person's condition as of 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.