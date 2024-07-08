Child identified after being hit by a car last month, name not being released

COLORADO SPRINGS — A child who was hit by a car last month has been identified. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) because of their age, their name is not being released.

The crash happened on Thursday, June 13 around 7:45 p.m. on Lexington Village Lane, which is located near the intersection of Chelton Road and Astrozan Boulevard.

According to CSPD, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the initial investigation shows the child was playing in a driveway, and the driver of the car couldn't see them. The driver pulled out of the driveway and hit the child, not knowing the child was there.

CSPD says the driver of the vehicle rendered aid to the child and called 911. According to CSPD, drugs, alcohol, and speed are not being considered as factors of the crash.

This is the 27 traffic death in the city, according to CSPD. At this time last year, CSPD says there were 22 traffic deaths.

CSPD says although they are still investigating, at this time, charges have not been filed regarding this incident.

