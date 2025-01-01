Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes new baby sloth

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced the arrival of a baby Hoffmann's two-toed sloth! The zoo says it has dark brown eyes and a pinkish-brown furless face.

The baby's sex has not been identified, according to the zoo. There are no plans for a name at this time.

The baby was born on December 18, and the zoo says it seems strong. The sloth has been learning to traverse in its mom, Aysan's stomach. While Aysan hangs upside down, the zoo says the baby will sprawl on her stomach with its four long limbs wrapped around her.

“I love the way it lifts its head out of her chest fur and slowly looks around, just kind of taking it all in,” Amber Callen-Ward, lead keeper in Scutes Family Gallery, says. “Aysan has been a great first-time mom, grooming the baby by licking its face, which is so sweet. She and the baby have been bonding well. The baby is nursing, clinging to her and taking little bites of solid foods we offer.”

The sloth is already trying the following, although it gets its main source of nutrients from nursing:



plantain

romaine lettuce

zucchini

cucumber

Aysan's care team say theys knew she was pregnant and monitored the baby's development through ultrasounds and x-rays the last few months.

According to the zoo, Aysan moved there on a breeding recommendation by the Hoffmann’s Two-Toed Sloth Species Survival Plan with Bosco, the zoo's male sloth, in June 2023.

Bosco is 32 years old and became a second-time dad. His first daughter, five-year-old Bean, lives in The Loft at the zoo.

The zoo says Aysan and the baby will bond for about a month behind the scenes, and they will announce when the two will be visible for guests.

