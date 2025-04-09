Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares remembrance of Roxie, 48-year-old gorilla

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is remembering the life of Roxie, a 48-year-old female Western lowland gorilla.

The zoo says Roxie was euthanized humanely on Tuesday due to an age-related decline. She was surrounded by her animal care team.

Roxie was an icon, according to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. She was the longest living resident and was born at the zoo in 1976. The zoo says she was the fifth oldest and third oldest female Western lowland gorilla in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) human care.

The zoo says Roxie contributed to the Western Lowland Gorilla Species Survival Plan, as well as the Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) by playing a key role in the cohesiveness of the gorilla troop at the zoo.

Roxie was the aunt of 32-year-old gorilla Asha, who lives at the zoo. According to the zoo, Roxie also helped now 32-year-old Kwisha settle in when Kwisha was brought in from another zoo at eight months old.

According to the zoo, Roxie will be remembered for wrestling and chasing the young gorillas at the zoo. They say Roxie was instrumental in social support, leading Asha one step closer to future offspring with Goma, a silverback at the zoo.

“She was the first gorilla we ever saw have a tickle fight with Goma,” said Ashton Asbury, Primate World keeper. “Goma and Roxie shared a special relationship. She gave him grace and reacted calmly to his natural displays, which helped the troop’s level of calmness during some of those introductions, but she also banded with other females to help him learn limits.”

The zoo says Roxie was also known for her playfulness and excitability.

“I think about how much her life and world changed over the years, and how much our profession has advanced in terms of animal welfare during Roxie’s life,” said Debbie Fenton, senior keeper in Primate World, who first worked with Roxie 20 years ago. “She taught us that you can teach an older gorilla new husbandry tactics and make things better together. She became quite the expert at participating in her own care.”

The zoo says gorillas are extremely intelligent and social. After she passed away, Roxie's care team moved her back into the space with her troop so they could say goodbye.

