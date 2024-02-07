Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated once again for Best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has once again been nominated for the Best Zoo in North America!

Last year, the zoo was voted the fourth best AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums)-accredited zoo in North America. The home of Atka the Alaska moose and Digger and Emmett, the grizzlies at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were voted third Best Zoo Exhibit.

As of Wednesday morning, the zoo is ranked sixth for Best Zoo and second for Best Exhibit.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is unique in the fact that its one of only a few accredited zoos across the country that doesn't receive any tax support.

Officials say what really makes the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo special is how many opportunities guests have to interact with the animals.

"We work really hard to get guests close to animals like this," said Rachel Wright, the Public Relations and Social Media Manager at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "You can feed the giraffes every single day you visit the zoo. You can walk and walk alongside the wallabies. You can go to the penguin area where they come up to you at that little penguin-sized fence."

Voting began Monday, but you can cast your votes once a day until 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4. To do so, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Website.

