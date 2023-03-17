Watch Now
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted fourth best Zoo in North America

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:44:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — For the seventh year in a row, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of North America's top ten zoos.

The zoo was ranked in the top 5 in two categories in the 2023 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 for the best zoo in North America. The zoo also took #2 for best zoo exhibit with its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

The exhibit showcases the native wildlife that calls the Rocky Mountains home. The exhibit is home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, Canada lynx, an Alaskan moose, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, and four river otters.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is also home to one of the largest giraffe herds in North America housing a total of 17 giraffes.

The 2023 USA Today Top Ten Best Zoos in North America are listed below:

  1. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
  2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  3. Brevard Zoo
  4. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
  5. Brookfield Zoo
  6. ZooTampa at Lowry Park
  7. Audubon Zoo
  8. Saint Louis Zoo
  9. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
  10. Indianapolis Zoo

