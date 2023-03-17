Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted fourth best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — For the seventh year in a row, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of North America's top ten zoos.

The zoo was ranked in the top 5 in two categories in the 2023 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 for the best zoo in North America. The zoo also took #2 for best zoo exhibit with its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

The exhibit showcases the native wildlife that calls the Rocky Mountains home. The exhibit is home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, Canada lynx, an Alaskan moose, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, and four river otters.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is also home to one of the largest giraffe herds in North America housing a total of 17 giraffes.

The 2023 USA Today Top Ten Best Zoos in North America are listed below:

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Brevard Zoo Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Brookfield Zoo ZooTampa at Lowry Park Audubon Zoo Saint Louis Zoo Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Indianapolis Zoo

