Cheyenne Mountain State Parks Adventure Day returns Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of Cheyenne Mountain State Park's biggest events, Adventure Day is back this Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which will be run by park staff and volunteers, offers family fun, prizes, and outdoor skills and games.

Adventure Day is free for all ages with the purchase of a Park's admission pass.

Below are the prices for Cheyenne Mountain State Park admission:



Day pass - $9

Annual pass - $80

Adventure Day will take place at Limekiln Trailhead in Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The park is located at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road, just off southbound Colorado Highway 115. Registration is not required for participation.

“Bring the family out to Cheyenne Mountain State Park for an engaging morning full of learning and fun,” said Jason Hagan, Park Manager. “Adventure Day is a great opportunity to try some hands-on outdoor activities relatively close to Colorado Springs.”

Below is a list of some of the many activities that Adventure Day will feature:

Safe environment weapon training:



Shooting a bow and arrow

Shooting a .22 caliber rifle

Hatchet-throwing



Exploration and navigation:

Orienteering

Geocaching



Hands-on activities:

Bird watching

Lasso-ing

Fishing

Knot-tying

GPS challenge

As activities are completed, raffle tickets are earned to be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Below is a list of some of the raffle prizes that can be won at Adventure Day:



A tent with sleeping bags

Bow with arrows and case

Youth fishing pole with tackle kit and chair

Inflatable kayak and Amazon gift card to purchase life jackets

Youth mountain bike and Amazon gift card to purchase a helmet

Participants who complete all of the activity stations will win an Adventure Day Race Medal.

For more information, visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Website.

_____

