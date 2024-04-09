Cheyenne Mountain State Park increasing accessibility with the addition of two terrain hoppers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain State Park is acquiring two new "trail hoppers" to help assist guests with physical limitations to enjoy the beauty of the state park.

The electric vehicles, which come with a $30,000 price tag, were given through grant money awarded from Hoppers for Heroes, Partners in the Outdoors, the Mesara Family Foundation, and the Kern family.

The vehicles are designed to travel through all sorts of trails, whether they be flat, dirt, rocky, or gravel trails. They move at a walking speed and can traverse inclines up to 35 degrees.

“We are excited to get our guests out on trails that they’ve been unable to hike due to mobility limitations,” said Park Manager Jason Hagan. “We recently took delivery of them and soon we’ll be offering guests the option of using them on guided hikes with one of the park’s outstanding volunteers.”

The vehicles offer a multitude of control options, including a traditional handlebar system, much like that of a four-wheeler or a joystick, which is able to control the speed as well as the direction.

The Terrain Hoppers will be up and rearing to go by Memorial Day weekend and can be reserved online.

Anyone who is using the vehicles must be accompanied by a companion.

Last year, Bear Creek and Fountain Nature Centers added Terrain Hoppers to help people access their parks.

Along with the Terrain Hoppers, Cheyenne Mountain State Park is also offering guests free use of colorblindness-correcting sunglasses this summer.

The glasses will be available for checkout at the visitor's center. The park will have adult and child sizes available depending on the person's type of colorblindness.

