Trailability program keeps Colorado Trails accessible

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County is looking to make the outdoors available to everyone with its trailability program. The Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers are providing trailhoppers to help people get around the parks.

They're in the process of extending trails and making modifications for the trailhoppers, along with adding extra nature

information.

One local resident who uses the program says it's helped her and many of her friends get outside more.

"Obviously there's quite a few baby boomers and seniors at this stage, and we would still love to enjoy parks and trails," said Mary Lynne Ketchum.

If you'd like to make a reservation for them online, you can visit their website.

