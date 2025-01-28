Cheyenne Mountain School District clarifies information they can share with ICE

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain School District (CMSD) 12 is clarifying what information the school can share with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they show up at schools.

In an email sent to parents and staff Monday, Superintendent David Peak says ICE operations on school grounds are highly unlikely, but staff are discussing protocols in the meantime.

You can read the email below:

"Thank you for taking the time to reflect on and share your thoughts regarding the District-wide communication sent last week regarding 'Federal Directives'. I understand that the message may have raised questions or concerns. I want to provide additional clarity and reassurance while reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the care, safety, and well-being of all students and families in our community.



Cheyenne Mountain School District is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment where every student can learn and thrive. All students, regardless of their immigration status, are entitled to a free public education. Immigration status is confidential and protected by federal privacy laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Our priority is to protect students and staff while complying with applicable laws.



To further clarify, student records are protected by FERPA and District policy. They will not be shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless required by a judicial court order or as otherwise required by law. Parents or guardians will be notified in such cases unless a judicial order instructs otherwise. ICE agents are not permitted to enter District facilities without a valid judicial warrant signed by a federal judge. Consistent with existing District policy, students will be released to individuals authorized by parents or guardians in writing.



We approach this process with the same level of care and sensitivity as when working with local law enforcement or the Department of Human Services. We ensure compliance with the law while prioritizing students' and families' safety, privacy, and well-being.



Our school and District administrators and security personnel have been discussing protocols for responding to potential immigration-related inquiries. These practices include verifying the legality of requests, involving District administration and security personnel, and minimizing disruptions to the school environment. While immigration enforcement actions on school grounds are highly unlikely, we remain prepared to respond appropriately and sensitively should such a situation arise.



Our focus remains on fostering an environment of safety and trust where all students and families feel valued and supported. Open dialogue and partnership are essential to ensuring the success of every student.



If you have further questions or concerns, please contact your school’s administrator or me directly. Thank you for your continued trust and collaboration as we work to ensure that Cheyenne Mountain School District remains a safe and nurturing place for all students." Dr. David J. Peak, Superintendent, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

