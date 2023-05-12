Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Checking on Colorado record rain totals after state wide May soaker

rain accumulation 5.12.23
KOAA
May 10-12, 2023 rainfall accumulation estimated by radar
rain accumulation 5.12.23
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 13:40:54-04

A mid-May soaker moved through Colorado this week. A strong area of low pressure slowly meandered across the state, leading to heavy rain in eastern Colorado as well as snow in the mountains.

rain accumulation 5.12.23
May 10-12, 2023 rainfall accumulation estimated by radar

On May 11, both Denver and Colorado Springs, the state's largest cities, broke daily rainfall records. Denver received 2.92" on Thursday alone, breaking the old record of 1.55" in 2011. Colorado Springs received 3.18" of rain on Thursday, smashing the previous record of 0.7" from 1928.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, this was the first time since June 2015 that Colorado Springs received at least 3 inches of rain in a single day.

Local rain reports from May 10-12, 2023: (zoom in and out and click on icons to see reports)

The highest totals are found in El Paso, Douglas, Elbert, Arapahoe, and Adams Counties, as seen in the radar-estimated rainfall map below.

Top 5 El Paso County Reports:
6.39" - Palmer Lake
5.5" - Monument
5.45" - 5 mi WNW Black Forest
5.13" - 6 mi ENE Monument
4.97" - 7 mi NE Colorado Springs (Powers & Stetson Hills)
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing