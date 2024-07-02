Check-in: relocated businesses because of new Colorado Springs Senior Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Senior Center started construction Tuesday. It's expanding into the nearby building.

City of Colorado Springs breaks ground on a new senior center

The city told those business owners they had to find a new place about a year ago.

I went to check on how a few have been doing.

"All the tenants in the complex just were told we had to move," said Community Dental Health founder, Michelle Vacha.

The non-profit sat next store for seven years.

"Even though [moving] was traumatic and upsetting, it was a good situation for us, we found the beautiful building that we're in now," said Vacha.

Vacha said it took about five months to open the new space, but were able to keep many patients during the transition.

"We took our mobile equipment and was able to continue operations without any loss of services," said Vacha.

Edge Physical Therapy relocated about a year ago.

Owner Matt Marchman said the initial transition was hard because they lost long-time patients.

"Some people weren't willing to make the drive to the new location, but it's worked out where we're getting new patients and it's going well," said Marchman.

He told me the old location will always hold a special place in their hearts.

"We're just glad we were able to move and get where we needed to be, keep the business going and move on," said Marchman.

