City says farewell to the old Colorado Springs senior center

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs is in the process of renovating and rebuilding a new Colorado Springs Senior Center.

Friday, city officials and members of the public were invited to a farewell ceremony at the old senior center located just south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

At the ceremony a video of what the new senior center will look like and ad to the current property.

“This building has served our users well for the last 50 years,” Mayor Suthers said. “But we know we need a safer, more accommodating facility for our patrons, and we’re confident we will deliver that within the next two years.”

The new senior center, which will remain at the same sight as the old center will see the site expand to 23,000 square feet up from the previous footprint of 17,100. The project is set to break ground in August of 2023.

The project was funded by the City of Colorado Springs through the use of $8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

