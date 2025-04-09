Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy fights to stay open amid dispute with Pueblo School District 60

PUEBLO — After months of attempts to negotiate with Pueblo School District 60 (D60) in hopes of being released from its exclusive chartering agreement, Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (CHPA) is taking matters into its own hands.

The school, which serves a significant number of students, teachers and parents, has made it clear that it is here to stay despite the challenges.

In January, D60 decided not to renew CHPA’s charter, citing concerns over the following:



school’s academic performance

financial stability

high staff turnover

WATCH: District 60 cutting off its partnership with Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy

However, CHPA officials, such as Human Resources Director Shannon Behling, have strongly denied these claims.

"We’ve had a relationship with them (D60) for 25 years… We are not in financial trouble. We are financially sound. We have projected budgets. We do all of our reporting according to the state formats… Trying to dispel some of those rumors has just been something that we've been having to battle," said Behling.

The refusal of D60's Board of Education members to release the school from their exclusive chartering authority agreement has prompted CHPA to seek a new direction. Instead of accepting the school district's decision, they are appealing to the Colorado Department of Education.

As the situation unfolds, students, teachers, and parents are speaking out in support of Chavez Huerta K-12. "Sí se puede! Sí se puede!" chanted a group of supporters, hopeful for a positive resolution.

One parent, Tate Chittim, expressed the emotional strain on families.

“This school needs to be able to move forward with the people that they have... With the success rate of graduating at CHPA, I want my son to be able to graduate from this school," shared Chittim.

When asked for an on-camera interview to provide more details on their concerns about the school, a spokesperson for District 60 declined, instead offering a written statement.

According to D60, the decision to end the partnership with CHPA was appealed to the State Board of Education on February 28, and a hearing is scheduled for May 15. They also noted that the district does not comment on pending or contested matters.

While Chavez Huerta K-12 waits for a resolution from the State Board of Education, the future of the school rests in the hands of the Colorado Department of Education.

As the hearing on May 15 approaches, families and staff are anxiously awaiting the outcome, hoping for a favorable decision.

