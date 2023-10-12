Charity hockey game between Pueblo Fire and Pueblo Police set for next Saturday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire and Police Department will take to the ice next Saturday for the 7th annual Ice Cup charity hockey game. The two agencies will battle it out for bragging rights and a trophy.

Tickets are $10 each and can be bought at the Police Department on S. Main St. or at the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club store located at the corner of 4th St. and W. Court St.

The money raised from the ticket sales goes toward buying gifts for kids and their families this holiday season.

The game takes place on Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m. in the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Last year, the Ice Cup raised over $12,000.

Pueblo Police and Fire Departments hit the ice for a good cause

That money was used to help families in need during the holidays, provide support to local non-profits that serve Pueblo youth and help fund the Heroes and Helpers event.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.