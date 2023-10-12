Watch Now
Charity hockey game between Pueblo Fire and Pueblo Police set for next Saturday

This is a game where the Pueblo Fire Department takes on the Pueblo Police for bragging rights and a trophy. The money raised from the game goes toward buying gifts for kids and their families for the holiday season.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 12, 2023
PUEBLO — The Pueblo Fire and Police Department will take to the ice next Saturday for the 7th annual Ice Cup charity hockey game. The two agencies will battle it out for bragging rights and a trophy.

Tickets are $10 each and can be bought at the Police Department on S. Main St. or at the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club store located at the corner of 4th St. and W. Court St.

The money raised from the ticket sales goes toward buying gifts for kids and their families this holiday season.

The game takes place on Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m. in the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Last year, the Ice Cup raised over $12,000.

That money was used to help families in need during the holidays, provide support to local non-profits that serve Pueblo youth and help fund the Heroes and Helpers event.

