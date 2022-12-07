Pueblo Police Department raises over $12,000 at the Ice Cup Charity Hockey Game

PUEBLO, CO — On Saturday, November 19th, the Pueblo Police Department held its 6th annual Ice Cup Charity Hockey Game.

The game sees members of the Pueblo Police Department face off against members of the Pueblo Fire Department in a fun and family-friendly charity event.

This year the department said that the event raised $12,000 in funds that will be redistributed throughout the community.

The department said that those funds will be used to help families and children in need during the holidays, provide support to local non-profits serving Pueblo youth, and help fund the Heroes and Helpers event.

The department said that they are excited to continue this event in the future and thankful for all the community support when it comes to the event.

____

