Charges filed for alleged gunman who was detained by Cheyenne Mountain Resort Staff in late August

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Formal charges were announced Tuesday for Joel Martin in relation to his actions that led to his arrest at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in late August.

On August 22nd, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place after they had received reports of an armed person near Broadmoor Valley Road who had crashed their car and fired at least six shots into the air.

The man was reportedly apprehended by Cheyenne Mountain Resort Staff before being handed over to police with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said two handguns, a rifle, and additional ammunition were found at the scene.

In a court hearing Tuesday, Martin was informed that he is facing 17 counts including multiple accounts of first-degree murder and felony menacing.

Martin has a preliminary hearing set for September 22nd.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.