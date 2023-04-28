Watch Now
Chaparral High School in Douglas County cleared after bomb threat

Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 18:04:04-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — All students were evacuated from Chaparral High School after a bomb threat was called into the school. The school was cleared as of 2:37 p.m. Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office began to search the school, which is near Colorado E-470 and S. Chambers Road, around 12:45 p.m.

All students are out of the school and in the parking lots, the sheriff's office said. The school will have an early dismissal at 1:15 p.m.

Paula Hans with the sheriff's office said they got the call around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators brought backpacks out to students as they cleared the school. Students can also return to the school around 3-4 p.m. to pick up their items.

No other details were immediately available.

