Changes in the works for fire mitigation plans in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Fire crews in Pueblo are working on a solution to fight a recent increase in wildfire calls.

The Pueblo West fire chief says his department fought more than 40 wildfires in 2022, the most in the district's history. The department says private controlled burns caused more than half of those fires.

The district is now developing a formal fire mitigation plan to help solve this problem. It will include a list of steps to make their properties less vulnerable to fires.

In the future, these rules will be legally enforced, but the details of how that will work have not been announced.

"We just want our property owners to know that we take, the threat of fire very seriously, and that you may not consider it a threat to your property, but the possibility of a fire leaving your property and moving on to someone else's property and causing damage is very real," said Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta.

The district hopes to have a formal plan for the district board of directors to vote on by spring of 2024.

