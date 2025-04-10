Changes at DIA when you check-in for your flight starting Wednesday

DENVER — Starting Wednesday, you will notice some changes at Denver International Airport (DIA) when you check in for your flight.

Around 25 airline check-in and bag drop-off counters at the airport will be temporarily relocated. It's part of the final phase to renovate the terminal.

So, from now until the end of June, check-in counters will move to level five. They will stay there for two years, however, three of DIA's largest carriers will remain in their current spot on level six, which includes the following airlines:



United

Southwest

Frontier

___





