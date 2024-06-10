Chairman Dave Williams responds to calls for his resignation

COLORADO — Chairman Dave Williams has been adamant that he will not step down from his position after Colorado Republican Leaders have called on him to resign.

The Republican Party leaders are in the early stages of a process that will call for a special meeting regarding the issue.

Over 25% of signatures from the Colorado State Central Committee(SCC) have been gathered in attempts to call this special meeting. An official letter alongside the signatures will be presented to Williams on Tuesday, Jun. 11.

Once he has received the letter, Williams has the ultimate choice to choose the date, time, and location of the meeting.

Republican Party Leaders hope the meeting can be arranged before the RNC Summer Meeting and National Convention which begins on Jul.7 and will last until Jul. 19.

As Williams has stated he will not be stepping down, there is also an alternative that will put the decision to the more than 400 members of the SCC. To remove Williams from office, 60% of the SCC would have to vote in favor of his removal.

As of Sunday evening, the following counties are reported to be in support of this call.



Mesa

Garfield

Delta

La Plata

Pueblo

Otero

Huerfano

Las Animas

Eagle

Teller

Elbert

The SCC believes more counties are expected to join later in the week. To gain county support, a county chair must speak to their Executive Committee and have a vote prior to a full commitment of support per individual county bylaws. With larger counties taking more time during that process, those expecting the support may be waiting momentarily.

Our Brett Forrest reached out to Governor Polis' Office for comment on the situation, to which a spokesperson responded, “What a ridiculous mailer. Governor Polis is focused on creating a Colorado for All where everyone can thrive no matter who they love or how they identify. The Governor looks forward to celebrating Pride Month alongside his fellow Coloradans and will not let the incoherent ramblings of a politician stand in the way.”

Early Monday morning, Dave Williams released this statement in a press release, "We especially look forward to the list of so-called Republicans who plan on signing the petition for a special meeting to defend the Pride Month agenda as we will be sure to publicize it and notify all convention delegates and their respective central committees of their support for Pride Month."

The SCC is expected to send another press release later in the week with updates on the situation.

