CO Republicans call on state chair to resign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Some Republicans in Colorado want the state party chair, Dave Williams, to step down. Williams is currently running against Jeff Crank for the nomination to succeed Rep. Doug Lamborn in Congress.

Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi sent a news release Friday stating that numerous county chairs, central committee members, and county officers demand Williams's immediate resignation.

Pallozzi wrote that Williams encourages division rather than unity in the state party. She pointed to multiple emails Williams distributed in his role as party chair endorsing candidates in primary races, breaking the precedent of state leadership respecting primary neutrality.

Her news release also calls attention to Williams' demand that candidates complete a survey of political issues to determine if they would receive an endorsement.

During an interview with News 5, Pallozzi acknowledged that state party bylaws do not restrict the chair from endorsing candidates in primary contests.

She said she speaks regularly with other county party chairs and was planning to send the resignation demand after the June 25 primary. However, Monday's an anti-pride month email motivated her to issue the demand today.

"In my eyes, it was disgusting," Pallozzi said. "That was not something that he should've said publicly using the Republican platform."

The subject line of the email reads "God Hates Pride," and contains a link to a YouTube video with a thumbnail image of Jesus standing in front of a Pride Flag. There is text next to Jesus that reads "God Hates Flags," an echo of a anti-LGBTQ chant used by members the Westboro Baptist Church.

"If that went out personally by Dave Williams with his personal email, I have no problem with that, that is him doing that. But as our elected chairman that is not an appropriate message to be sending out to the public," Pallozzi said.

News 5 called and sent a text message to Williams seeking comment Colorado GOP Vice Chairwoman Hope Scheppleman sent a statement via text message that reads:

"We make no apologies for standing against pride month as it's a destructive agenda that harms children and undermines parental authority and if certain weak Republicans like Nancy Pallozzi want to side with a movement that promotes transgender chemical castration and genital mutilation, then we look forward to notifying their base membership of that disgraceful fact."

Pallozzi said she is gathering signatures and support from various county party officials from around the state. She plans to send an updated press release on Monday with the list of those leaders who want Williams to step down.

