BUENA VISTA — On July 9, 2022, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Billy Cordova died as a result of injuries from a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Basalt.

According to the district, Cordova and his wife were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 82. Once the couple was stabilized, they were airlifted to St. Mary's in Grand Junction. After a strong fight, Cordova passed away.

Cordova dedicated over 35 years of service to the Fire Department as a volunteer.

He was a mentor, friend, and teacher to many in the Chaffee County community. Cordova was also a strong presence for the county's Fire Department and was very dedicated to the department and his family.

While his loss is devastating, the Chaffee County Fire Protection District asks for all support to focus on Holly, who is still recovering at this time.

To send messages and support to the Cordova family, visit the Caring Bridge Website.

_____

