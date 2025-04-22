'Certainly sorrowful,' Students in Colorado Springs mourn Pope Francis' death

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pope Francis' death sent many Catholic community members in Colorado Springs into mourning. They gathered for Mass on Monday at St. John Henry Newman Chapel & Catholic Student Center.

News5 met Zavier Morales there. He's a student at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

"Certainly sorrowful. It did hit me like a truck," said Morales.

He says Catholic faith has been a part of his whole life, guiding him to who he is today. Regardless of moments of disagreement with Pope Francis' guidance, Morales says one message always stood out to him.

"I found that it helps me to love people beyond my own capacity," said Morales. "It... gives me a framework in which I can forgive others much (more) easily."

Rev. James Williams, Director of Campus Ministry, says Pope Francis' message of being more inclusive for one another is something he also shares with his students.

"I think that's what Pope Francis emphasized a lot," said Rev. James Williams. "How much God loves us, even in our sinfulness. He loves us."

Morales says he wants to continue to remember that message from Pope Francis.

"I would think that (the) Pope,... what he was intending for us to do to unite... (is) to be able to see God in ourselves and each other," said Morales.

Flags were also flown at half staff on Monday to honor Pope Francis.

WATCH: Flags flown at half staff Monday to honor Pope Francis

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.