Centura Health, one of Colorado's largest hospital systems, is breaking up

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centura Health, one of the largest hospital systems in Colorado, announced on Tuesday that its hospitals will split up to be managed independently by CommonSpirit Health and Adventist Health System.

Centura Health was formed in 1996 under the sponsors CommonSpirit Health — which is the result of a 2019 merger between Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health — and Adventist Health System to meet the health needs of communities in Colorado and western Kansas. Both CommonSpirit Health and Adventist Health System have grown and evolved over the years, but the partnership has reached its "natural maturity" Centura Health said in a press release Tuesday.

They agreed it would be best to serve the people without a partnership and directly manage their care sites, the management company said.

AdventHealth will operate the five Adventist hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado:



Avista Adventist Hospital, Louisville

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock

Littleton Adventist Hospital, Littleton

Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker

Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver

CommonSpirit Health will operate their 15 hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado and western Kansas:



Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses, Kan.

Longmont United Hospital, Longmont

OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood

Mercy Hospital, Durango

Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood

St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster

St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco

St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City, Dodge City, Kan.

St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City, Garden City, Kan.

St. Elizabeth Hospital – Fort Morgan

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo

St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Francis Hospital – Interquest, Colorado Springs (set to open in summer 2023)

St. Thomas More Hospital, Cañon City

"Both organizations are committed to a thoughtful and expeditious transition, and Centura Health will continue in its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics and other care sites throughout the transition," it said.

Centura Health said this will not disrupt patient care.

The exact timeline for the split is not available. Centura Health said more information will become available in the upcoming weeks.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.