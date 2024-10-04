Centennial Elementary School students preparing to launch rockets they built

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students at Centennial Elementary School in Harrison School District 2 are preparing to launch their very own rockets.
The district says the inaugural 'Rocket Day' event will allow 800 fifth grade students to build and launch their very own rockets. Launch day is scheduled for Friday.
School officials say this is all done to inspire students to learn more about space and pursue careers in related fields.
