Centennial Boulevard extension paves way for development projects

COLORADO SPRINGS — An important new traffic arterial is about to open on Colorado Springs west side. Work on the extension to the south end of Centennial Boulevard is coming to an end.

“It is a major corridor for our community as a whole, not just serving the neighborhood, but serving us as a regional transportation route,” said Colorado Springs City Engineer, Gayle Sturdivant

The road addition creates another connection to I-25 at Fontanero Street. It serves the immediate neighborhood but should also relieve some congestion at the Garden of the Gods Roads and Fillmore Street connections to I-25.

As folks… shift their traffic patterns, particularly if they're heading to the south side of the city or into downtown, you're going to see some of those vehicles leaving Garden if the Gods or Fillmore and heading towards Centennial to have that smoother route,” said Sturdivant.

The road will open, but there will still be a lot of on-going construction. Some of it is finish work on the sides of the road. There will also be a lot of new development made possible because of added access to the area provided by the road.

“There's been several either zone changes, or even recently development plans have been approved in the area,” said Colorado Springs Planning Supervisor, Gabe Sevigny,

Developers have been anticipating the opening of the new road. Close to a half dozen significant building projects are in the works. A senior living center, apartments, town homes, some single family homes, and a small commercial zone will be added along or near the new corridor.

Construction started early in 2020. The road will open to vehicles by the end of October 2022.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.