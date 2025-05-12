Celebrating moms with a lot on their plate

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — Sunday in Peyton, Damien Strain was waving people down along the road. He and his mother, Hannah, had set up Damien's first ever lemonade stand.

"I want to sell Pokemon cards soon," said Damien. "[Mom] said since I'm staying the night, we could do this."

Even on Mother's Day, Hannah Strain was out helping her son sell lemonade and cookies in a time she said has been busier than ever for her.

"I have a security job, and then during the week, I work for my Microchip," said Strain.

On top of two jobs and selling lemonade on Sunday, Strain said she is also pursuing a masters. She said she's doing it all for little Damien.

"I just have the motivation to make sure he has the life he deserves," she said. "Lots of fun activities and continuing to stay busy and grow and do fun things like this."

For such a hardworking mom, Damien said they had a Sunday morning feast before setting up shop.

"We made pancakes, blueberry pancakes, bacon, eggs and toast," he said.

