CDPHE warns of potential measles exposures in Colorado Springs and Aurora

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed two cases of measles and are warning the public of areas for potential measles exposures.

The first case involves a child under the age of five from El Paso County, who CDPHE says has received one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The second case is an unvaccinated adult in Arapahoe County, according to CDPHE. They say the adult was at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 13 when an out-of-state traveler flew while having measles.

If you were at any of the locations below at the listed day and times, CDPHE says you may have been exposed to measles and should monitor symptoms for 21 days after exposure:

Colorado Springs:



Powers Pointe Urgent Care on Barnes Road

Tuesday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department on East Woodmen Road

Saturday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.



Aurora:



HCA HealthOne Aurora on South Potomac Street

Thursday, June 5 from 4:55 p.m. to 10:05 p.m.

Safeway on South Buckley Road

Friday, June 6 from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Emergency Department

Saturday, June 7 from 2 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.



CDPHE says people who are exposed to measles will usually develop symptoms in seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms include the following:



fever

cough

runny nose

red eyes

a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail. The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.