CDOT unveils new art installation to encourage Pueblo County to wear seat belts

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) unveiled a new art installation to highlight increased seat belt use in Pueblo County.

The art installation is displayed at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo. CDOT says the display reminds everyone to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle.

Seat belt usage rates in Pueblo County climbed to 79% this year, according to the 2024 Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Study. CDOT says this was a 12% gain from two years ago which was the lowest in the state at the time.

“It’s great to see the Pueblo community continuing to make gains in seat belt use,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “Seat belts remain the most important safety feature for vehicle occupants and significantly reduce the chances of serious and fatal injuries in crashes.”

Last year, six people who weren't buckled died in a car crash in Pueblo County, according to CDOT.

"It's really encouraging to see more and more drivers and passengers buckled up on our roads,” said Sergeant Michael Sincerbox of the Pueblo Police Department Traffic Division. “Whether it's just a few blocks or heading across town, buckling up every time we get into a vehicle is one of the best ways of ensuring our own safety, and the safety of our family and friends."

In El Paso County this year, seat belt usage shot up 14% and currently sits at 93%.

To learn more about the art installation and seat belt laws in Colorado, visit CDOT's website.

