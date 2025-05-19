CDOT says 'dynamic tolling' added to I-25 gap helping move traffic

COLORADO (KOAA) — The 18-mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock added what CDOT calls "Dynamic Tolling" to its Express Tolls, meaning prices in the lanes vary throughout the day.

Since its edition, CDOT Spokesperson Tim Hoover says the total number of cars going through at a given time has increased by about 20%.

"We're able to get more traffic through the corridor," said Hoover. "We've seen traffic throughput, which is to say: the total number of cars in a given period, increase by about 20%."

Hoover says pricing is determined by an algorithm which adjusts when traffic is expected to be heavier or lighter. The new technology was originally added to the corridor in November, 2024.

"Lets say it's 3 o'clock in the afternoon on a Wednesday, for example, and we'd say there's usually so many thousands of cars that pass through around this time. Therefore, we think, based on pricing models, that the price should be this," said Hoover.

Hoover added the change has lead to a 20% increase in revenue from the Express Lanes, which he said any excess income from the lanes goes back into maintaining the road.

Some drivers in the spring say it hasn't changed much for them going through that stretch, like Adan Gaytan, who drives between Pueblo and Lakewood often.

There's some spots where it just bunches up real bad," said Gaytan. "If it's just too constant of traffic, then I'd probably consider (using) it."

"If there's a backup, everybody's in a backup, we're all gonna get there," said Catherin Carr, who said it took longer than usual to get to Morrison from Colorado Springs due to traffic on I-25.

"I leave and I'll get there when I get there," said Carr.

Hoover said the ultimate goal is to add this dynamic pricing to all Express Lanes across the state, but that may still be a while, citing some Express Lanes are older and therefore use different systems.

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.