CDOT partnering with law enforcement to increase DUI enforcement

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement will be joining together to heighten DUI enforcement beginning tomorrow through Sept. 8.

This is all part of "The Heat Is On," a campaign that provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired driving enforcement, education, and awareness campaigns. The campaign runs year-round, with 16 high-visibility periods that are centered around holidays and large public events.

One reason for the increase in enforcement is to pull impaired drivers off the road through Labor Day Weekend. Last year during Labor Day enforcement, over 80 participating agencies arrested more than 540 impaired drivers.

As of Aug. 1, CDOT announced that suspected impaired drivers have claimed 140 lives in Colorado this year. This number accounts for 37% of the 368 total traffic deaths in 2022.

“There’s no margin for error when you’re driving. Your reaction time and ability to stay in your lane are impacted by consuming alcohol or drugs,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Make the choice to do the right thing and plan ahead for a sober ride.”

There have been 655 DUI arrests in Colorado during DUI enforcement this summer.

“There are many options you can choose instead of getting behind the wheel impaired, but it takes planning and accountability,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Call a friend or loved one, or use a rideshare service. Just don’t drive when you’re drinking or using cannabis — your safety and the safety of others depends on the decisions you make.”

