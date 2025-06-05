CDOT hosting community open house input on Highway 115 safety improvements

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting a community open house for input on the Highway 115 Cañon City through Florence Safety Improvements and Resurfacing project.

The project will repave the first 14 miles from the intersection of Highway 115 and Highway 50 in Cañon City to the interchange near Penrose.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting to provide feedback on the project.

It's happening Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Pathfinder Park Event Center, which is located off Highway 115.

According to CDOT, the project aims to improve safety for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians by widening the shoulders between Ash Street and the bridge over Chandler Creek.

The project is in its early stages, which include the following:



gathering information on the corridor’s existing condition (traffic counts, survey, and utility locations)

asking the public, emergency services, and local municipalities for their concerns and priorities regarding the highway

For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

