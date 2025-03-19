CDLE hosting town halls for federal workers impacted by layoffs

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is hosting virtual town halls on Wednesday and Thursday to share resources for federal workers impacted by layoffs and restructuring.

CDLE will do the following:



review the unemployment claim filing process

go over what former federal workers need to know before filing a claim

share the various reemployment support available to all Colorado job seekers

The Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration (DPA) will also share resources for federal workers interested in continuing their careers in public service.

The town halls will be held on the following days and times:



Wednesday, March 19, 2025 noon to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 20, 2025 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Both sessions will be held on Zoom. DLE says participants are encouraged to join early because space is limited. To register for Wednesday's town hall, click here. To register for Thursday's town hall, click here.

If capacity is reached in either meeting, CDLE says they will streamed live on YouTube. To join, visit CDLE's YouTube channel.

CDLE says they will answer as many questions as they can from both Zoom and YouTube participants.

