CDC expands recall for charcuterie meat linked to salmonella cases

COLORADO — Salmonella cases linked to charcuterie meat have nearly doubled this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that they are expanding their warning about the recall.

There are now a total of 47 reported illnesses in 22 states linked to the busseto brand charcuterie sampler, and more than 11,000 pounds of meat are being recalled.

The product was sold under different names, such as Fratelli Beretta antipasto at Sam's Club, and Gran Beretta at Costco.

So far, there have been 10 hospitalizations linked to salmonella exposure.

To learn more about the salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats, visit the CDC's Website.

