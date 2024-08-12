CBI searching for a missing Wyoming woman suspected to be in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a missing Wyoming woman who is in the Colorado Springs area.

Martha James, who is 76 years old, was last seen Saturday in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Law enforcement in Wyoming has found James in the Colorado Springs area as of 3 a.m. Monday.

The CBI says James is a white female with grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 265 pounds.

According to the CBI, James is driving a 2022 silver Nissan Rogue with Wyoming license plate 4-53620. A picture of the vehicle is below:

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The CBI says James has cognitive impairments that may make her confused.

If you have seen James, you are asked to call 911 or the Rock Springs Police Department at (307)632-6575.

