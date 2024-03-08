CBI issues missing Indigenous person alert for 15-year-old girl last seen Jan. 5

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous girl last seen on Jan. 5.

CBI Missing Indigenous Person Alert Activation:



Aniyah Chargingcrow was last seen on foot in the area of the 300 block of N. Acoma Street in Denver, Colorado on January 5, 2024.



If seen, please call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911

Aniyah Chargingcrow, 15, was last seen on Jan. 5 walking near the intersection of Acoma Street and E 3rd Ave. in Denver.

Chargingcrow is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.