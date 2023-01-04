Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous person in Denver area

Denver7
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 19:08:43-05

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday for a 27-year-old man in the Denver area.

Wanbli Vigil was last seen leaving the 3400 block of Knox Ct in the Denver area on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Vigil is a 6’1” tall Indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with stripes when he went missing.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

