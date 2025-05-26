CBI investigating after body found in burning car near Pueblo Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating after a body was found in a burning car near Pueblo Monday morning.

According to the CBI, a passerby called 911 just after 1 a.m. after seeing a car in flames on a frontage road near I-25 and the Stem Beach exit.

The CBI says the Pueblo Fire Department extinguished the fire and noticed a body inside the car.

The person's name and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

