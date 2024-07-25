CBI activates alert for missing teen from Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated an alert for a missing teenager from Woodland Park.

Elijah Reese, who is 17 years old, is a white male who is 5'8" weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the CBI, Reese was last seen on Kings Crown Road in Woodland Park on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. They say he may be driving a white 2017 Honda Pilot with Colorado license plate CVTC46. The vehicle is pictured below:

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Reese is intellectually disabled and the CBI says there are concerns for his safety.

If you have seen Reese, you are asked to call the Woodland Park Police Department at (719)687-9262.

___





American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing Air traffic control audio reveals it was due to a right engine failure DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.