Caution: Waterlogged trails at risk of damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many trails in Southern Colorado open space parks are thick with mud because of day after day with rainstorms.

Trail advocates ask for some caution because the sloppy conditions significantly raise the risk of damage to trails.

“Water is truly the enemy of trails,” said Trails and Open Space Coalition, Executive Director, Susan Davies.

The issues arise when trail users go out on trails before they dry and then want to keep their feet clean and dry.

What's the first thing people do when they see a muddy trail?” said Davies, “They step off the trail. Now you're widening the trail now you're killing some of the vegetation.“

When encountering mud and puddles on a single-track trail the best protocol is to walk directly through without stepping to the side.

The better option is to avoid muddy trails until they dry.

Davies points out there are plenty of others where water is not an issue because they are made with more durable surfaces like gravel and pavement.

“Choose carefully. Enjoy your experience. Get outdoors but try to keep your impact on the trail to minimum.”

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.